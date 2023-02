Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood after Geelong's win over Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Nat discuss the job that new Cats skipper Patrick Dangerfield faces

- The first-year player who's 'more equipped' than Pies gun Nick Daicos

- Daniel Kerr-esque Eagle catches the eye

- Dees look strong, but Ross Lyon's St Kilda has had a 'horror start'

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.