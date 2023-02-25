MELBOURNE forward Ben Brown has chopped off his famous curly locks to raise important funds for Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation that supports families and children living with cancer.
Challenge is a charity close to Brown's heart, with his 17-year-old cousin Grace having been supported by the organisation during her long-term leukaemia battle.
Fans rallied around the 30-year-old as his hair was chopped during Melbourne's family day on Saturday.
Supporters can still show their support for Brown's fundraiser here.