Ben Brown shows off his new look after shaving his hair for charity at Melbourne's family day on February 25, 2023. Picture: Melbourne FC

MELBOURNE forward Ben Brown has chopped off his famous curly locks to raise important funds for Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation that supports families and children living with cancer.

Challenge is a charity close to Brown's heart, with his 17-year-old cousin Grace having been supported by the organisation during her long-term leukaemia battle.

IT’S HAPPENING! The first snip of Ben Browns hair is done. 💇#DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/MCOTs060c5 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) February 25, 2023

Fans rallied around the 30-year-old as his hair was chopped during Melbourne's family day on Saturday.

Supporters can still show their support for Brown's fundraiser here.