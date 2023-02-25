Tarryn Thomas runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has announced Tarryn Thomas will return to training on Monday.

The youngster had stepped away from the club following a series of allegations of inappropriate behaviour, before undertaking a training and education program to address the behavioural issues.

In a statement on Saturday, the Kangaroos said Thomas will remain unavailable for selection until his respectful behaviour program has been completed to the satisfaction of the club.

North Melbourne CEO Jennifer Watt said the club had been in regular contact with Thomas during his time away from Arden St and club leaders felt he should return to training after meeting with him this week.

"The club's strong position with Tarryn has been for him to focus on the program that supports behaviour change along with ensuring accountability and for Tarryn to take responsibility for his actions," Watt said.

"Disrespect towards women is completely unacceptable and its impacts can be far-reaching.

"We wanted to see a genuine commitment from Tarryn to address the behaviours that have led to the serious allegations made against him in recent months and we’ve seen that.

"Given his commitment to the program, and the remorse we've seen from him, we think it's time to bring Tarryn back to the structure of the club environment.

"We won't put a timeframe on his return to play and we’ll continue to prioritise him completing his respectful behaviour program."

Tarryn Thomas during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on August 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Thomas said ahead of his return that he acknowledged he would have to work hard to win back the respect of his teammates, coaches and staff, as well as the club's supporters and the wider community.

"I've learned a lot about myself over the past few weeks," Thomas said.

"I'm working hard to improve my behaviour and language towards women and the programs I'm completing have really helped me.

"The club and my teammates have continued to support me and I hope to repay them, the club and our fans on my return.

"I'm still working through some legal issues and I'll have more to say once they are behind me."