PATRICK Dangerfield has been named as Geelong's new captain, with defender Tom Stewart named vice-captain.

Dangerfield becomes the Cats' first new captain in 12 seasons, succeeding the club and League's longest serving captain, Joel Selwood.

The Cats named their leaders following a selection process that included Cats players, footy manager Simon Lloyd, coach Chris Scott, and CEO Steve Hocking before the appointments were ratified by the Board.

Tom Stewart and Patrick Dangerfield take a selfie with fans during Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Scott said both Dangerfield and Stewart's leadership had been formative for the playing group and the entire Club.

"Pat and Tom are wonderful representatives of a group of players who know what it takes to unlock excellence at the highest level of our sport. The likes of Tom Hawkins, Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan, Mark Blicavs – these people are just the latest generation of players who model what we aspire to be as a Club. Pat and Tom and the entire playing group know they have their support, and we all know how fortunate we are to have them at our Club," Scott said.

"When Pat arrived, he influenced our club for the better, on the field but most significantly off it. He has and will always strive to positively influence our people and our culture, which is ever evolving. He's found a way to embody who we want to be as a football department.

"As hard as Tom is on field, is as hard as he works off it. To make himself, his team, and his Club better. He's incredibly well respected by everyone who knows him, plays with him, and plays on him. And that respect is well-earned."

Dangerfield said it was a joy and privilege to represent the hoops.



"I love walking into this football club every day. We have fun and we work hard. Playing for the Cats has been everything I dreamed it would be since I was a little kid. To continue to represent Geelong, and the players, the Club, and the community who make it great – many of whom I’ve aspired to be like my whole life – is an honour," Dangerfield said.

"I'm incredibly lucky to be part of a group of players who push each other to great heights and support each other in all things. Together as one in hoops we’re excited to see where the next chapter in our journey takes us."

Tom Stewart in action for Geelong against Gold Coast in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Stewart said the support he'd been given to expand his leadership in recent years was something he treasured.

“Being in this role over the last five years is something that I've really treasured, and to continually grow and develop in this capacity is something that I’m really proud of," Stewart said.

"We've got that right balance of knowing exactly what we want and how to get it, but also having that thirst and that drive to continue to grow and develop. We know what we want to achieve. It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work, but we’re really excited for what’s ahead."