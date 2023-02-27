Dyson Heppell looks dejected after Essendon's round 22 match against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DYSON Heppell is in doubt for round one and will miss Essendon's clash with St Kilda this week after spraining his foot against Gold Coast.

Heppell, who stepped down as Bombers captain this month after six years in the role, has been in a moon boot in recent days. The club said he suffered a "low-grade foot sprain" and is expected to be on a modified program for the next few weeks.

The Bombers play the Saints on Friday at RSEA Park in their final tune-up before round one and say the injury is unrelated to his previous foot injuries.

Dyson Heppell in action during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on January 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 30-year-old has been training as a wingman for the Bombers after playing every game last season. He has played 213 games and signed a one-year deal with the club for 2023.

Zach Merrett is his successor in the captaincy position, with the star midfielder leading out the Bombers in their practice game against the Suns last Thursday in Queensland.