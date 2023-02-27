Jack Henry walks to the bench during Geelong's match sim clash with Hawthorn in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is bracing to be without Jack Henry to start the season after the premiership player hurt his foot again in last Thursday night's practice match at GMHBA Stadium.

The 24-year-old landed awkwardly against Hawthorn and was forced to sit out the second half of the Cats' match simulation session.

AFL.com.au understands Henry has flown to Queensland to meet with a foot specialist and is currently seeking further advice on the injury.

The Cats are expected to have a clearer timeline on his return to action in the next 24 to 48 hours.

With five-time All-Australian Tom Hawkins training away from the main group for most of the pre-season due to his own foot injury, Henry has trained as a forward across the summer and made a bright start against the Hawks, kicking two goals to combine with his brother Ollie inside 50.

But given Henry's recent history of issues with his foot, there is a real possibility Chris Scott won't have access to the versatile tall in the early stages of the Cats' premiership defence.

The 2021 Carji Greeves Medal runner-up had surgery at the start of last year to fix a bone stress issue in his foot and had a rod inserted, derailing his pre-season.

Henry recovered in time to face Essendon in round one and played the first five games before being substituted out of the Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn in round five due to another issue with the same foot.

After making a return in round 15, Henry played in the final 12 games of the season, including all three finals.

Jack Henry celebrates Geelong's 2022 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong used 19 premiership players in match simulation last Thursday night, with Mitch Duncan, Gary Rohan and Hawkins the only players from the Grand Final not to play some minutes.

Rohan is expected to feature in Thursday night's practice match against Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena after missing the game against Hawthorn.

Duncan is recovering from a minor calf issue and facing a race against the clock to be fit in time to face Collingwood on the opening Friday night of the 2023 season.

Hawkins is yet to be ruled out of round one and is understood to be determined to return in time, but might not get to the starting line for the blockbuster Opening Round clash against the Magpies at the MCG.

With new recruits Tanner Bruhn, Jack Bowes and Ollie Henry all impressing against Hawthorn – on the back of strong debut pre-seasons at Kardinia Park – and a healthy list to pick from, pressure for spots is fierce at Geelong ahead of round one.