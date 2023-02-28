WESTERN Bulldogs defender Ryan Gardner will miss the start of the season after being booked in for surgery on his injured elbow.

The 25-year-old's return to play will be determined after his operation on Tuesday, but the club has ruled him out of at least its opening round match against Melbourne on March 18.

"Ryan sustained a small crack to one of the bones in his elbow and we’ve decided that the best course of action to fix the injury is to undergo minor surgery," Head of Sports Medicine Chris Bell said.

"This operation will repair the area of bone damage and be completed this afternoon."

Ryan Gardner takes a mark during the Western Bulldogs' round 20 match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Gardner missed just one game for the Dogs last season having been one of the heartbreak stories of the 2021 Grand Final when he was left out due to the return of Alex Keath from injury.

He signed a new three-year deal earlier this month that ties him to the Dogs until the end of 2026.

Gardner is one of a handful of key defenders at the Bulldogs this year and is expected to battle the likes of Keath, Sam Darcy, Liam Jones and Josh Bruce for a spot in the backline this season.

First-round draft pick Jedd Busslinger, who is slowly building his strength back after undergoing shoulder surgery last year, is also a key defender.