ADELAIDE is uncertain when young defender Josh Worrell will return from a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old was hurt during Adelaide's win against Fremantle last Friday in a match simulation hitout in Perth, after also injuring the same hamstring earlier in the pre-season.

Worrell, a five-gamer who had been earmarked for more AFL action this season, won't play when the Crows meet West Coast in another practice game in Perth this Friday.

Adelaide's high performance manager Darren Burgess said Worrell's return remains unclear.

"Scans showed some damage but because it's a reaggravation of the hamstring injury he suffered last month, it's difficult to put an exact timeframe on his return," Burgess said on Tuesday.

"His return to play will be dependent on how the injury responds to treatment."

Former Adelaide captain Taylor Walker will front against the Eagles after being rested from the opening practice game against Fremantle.