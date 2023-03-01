BRISBANE will have joint captains in 2023 with Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews appointed on Wednesday.

The club has also announced a contract extension for senior coach Chris Fagan, who will remain at the helm until at least the end of 2025.

The two new captains were clear front-runners in the player vote and selected by a panel that included Fagan, chairman Andrew Wellington, CEO Greg Swann and football manager Danny Daly after five prospective skippers were interviewed on Monday.

Hugh McCluggage will be the vice-captain.

Andrews has been the vice-captain since 2019, forming a great partnership with former skipper Dayne Zorko, who stood down from the role last month.

The 26-year-old is a Brisbane product, having come through the club's Academy to be drafted in 2014.

"It's an awesome opportunity," Andrews said.

"I love what we stand for as a club, love everyone at the club. Really excited to be alongside Lach. We're a little bit different ... and we're going to bounce things off each other and learn along the way.

"To be the first Academy product to be captain of the club is really exciting.

"If it's going to provide a bit of motivation for those young (Brisbane and Queensland) boys and girls to follow in those footsteps then I'm really proud of that."

Neale has blazed a different path to captaincy having come to the Lions late in 2018 following seven seasons with Fremantle.

The dynamic midfielder has been in Brisbane's leadership group for the past three years, in which time he won a Brownlow Medal in 2020 and was runner-up in 2022.

Neale said he had no concerns the extra responsibility would detract from his form.

Chris Fagan at Brisbane's 2022 preliminary final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

"I don't think it will take away from my performance," he said. "If anything, I think it will enhance the way I play my footy. That might not mean I have more disposals or more goals, but the way I play my footy I think it's going to help me and I'll improve.

"I've always loved this club since I stepped foot in the door.

"The culture of the place is phenomenal, and they've made me feel really welcome ever since I stepped foot into Brisbane.

"I'll be a Lion for life, for sure."

Brisbane is the ninth club to name a new captain this off-season.

Newly re-signed coach Fagan has been rewarded for sustained good results after guiding the Lions to four successive finals series, including two finals victories and a prelim berth in 2022.