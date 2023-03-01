BRISBANE will have joint captains in 2023 with Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews appointed on Wednesday.

The pair were clear front-runners in the player vote and selected by a panel that included coach Chris Fagan, chairman Andrew Wellington, CEO Greg Swann and football manager Danny Daly after five prospective captains were interviewed on Monday.

Andrews has been the vice-captain since 2019, forming a great partnership with former skipper Dayne Zorko, who stood down from the role last month.

The 26-year-old is a Brisbane product having come through the club's Academy to be drafted in 2014.

Neale has blazed a different path to captaincy having come to the Lions late in 2018 following seven seasons with Fremantle.

The dynamic midfielder has been in Brisbane's leadership group for the past three years, in which time he won a Brownlow Medal in 2020 and was runner-up in 2022.

Hugh McCluggage will be the vice-captain.

"Harris and Lachie are both exceptional people and leaders, and they each have different leadership qualities which we believe will complement each other," Daly said.

"The process to select the leadership group highlighted to us just how many impressive leaders we have at the Lions and that includes those without an official title.

"Heading into the 2023 season the Club is in good hands and we are confident this group will all uphold our values as they lead us forward."

Brisbane is the ninth club to name a new captain this off-season.

