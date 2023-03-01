Ollie Hollands in action during Carlton's match simulation against Collingwood on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOLLOWING the talent coming through the ranks can get you a leg up when it comes to working out who the best cash cows will be in AFL Fantasy Classic.

Jeppa and Fry have been plying their trade as rookie watchers for many years and help other Fantasy coaches make selections by providing analysis on how the new draftees play and whether they have the potential of scoring points and one of the most important of all, their job security.

They remember Michael Barlow – the mature-age pick who averaged 109.8 from 13 games in his debut season before breaking his leg – fondly. We may never see a rookie like him.

On this episode of the Coaches' Corner podcast, Warnie was joined by the two Western Australians for a chat through the best options for starting on your ground. They also dive into some bench options and possible players to watch as downgrade targets later in the year.

The two rookie experts discuss their team structure, which they agree is built around the availability of the cash cows that are named in round one.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - How Jeppa and Fry got into following the rookies.

3:00 - The importance of cash cows.

4:50 - Reuben Ginbey is the pick of the defender rookies.

6:30 - Could we see Alex Cincotta make his debut in round one?

11:00 - Fry reveals how his rookies are structured in the backline.

12:40 - Will Ashcroft and Will Phillips will be in almost everyone's team.

14:40 - Keep an eye on Ollie Hollands.

17:00 - How does Jeppa's midfield rookie structure look?

18:30 - Are there any ruck bench options?

21:25 - The forward line will be built around Harry Sheezel at F5 or F6.

25:30 - Some $200k rookies may have some job security, such as Fergus Greene, but the scoring could be low due to their roles.

28:40 - Fry discusses the cash cows in his forward line.

