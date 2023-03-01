ST KILDA star Tim Membrey is no guarantee to be fit in time to face Fremantle in round one, compounding Ross Lyon's issues in attack at the start of his first season back at Moorabbin.

The 28-year-old Membrey underwent an arthroscope on his right knee on February 16 and is racing the clock to be available to start the season when the Dockers head to Marvel Stadium on March 19.

With Max King (shoulder) and Jack Hayes (foot) both sidelined for the early stages of the season, and untried young key forward Matt Allison (foot) also unavailable, the Saints are running out of key targets to start the year.

Tim Membrey at St Kilda training in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking on the day St Kilda launched its 150th anniversary campaign, Membrey remained optimistic he will be fit in time for round one but added he won't rush back if his knee isn't ready.

"It is coming along really well. Got out yesterday and had a bit of a trot. It is still a couple of weeks away, but it is heading the right way. If it's feeling good, I'll be putting my hand up," Membrey told reporters at RSEA Park on Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't think it's something that we really need to push if it does get dicey. It is a long season. I'm here to play footy – that's what I want to do – but if it falls that way, we will just have to deal with it and be right for round two."

King had surgery in early December after dislocating his shoulder in one of Lyon's first training sessions after he was appointed to replace Brett Ratten.

The Saints are hopeful the 22-year-old will be available for selection by round seven, but King wouldn't put a clear timeframe around his return.

"I don't have a specific round in mind at the moment. For me, it is about improving week to week. It's been really smooth so far, so I'll keep attacking what's in front of me. No specific date yet," King said.

Max King runs at St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"(I've) started doing more footy stuff now. Each week you get a new milestone and start to chip away and do some different things. It has been really smooth. Hopefully it continues that way."

With so few forward options to pick from, Lyon trialled key defenders Zaine Cordy and Dougal Howard in attack during last Friday's practice match against Melbourne.

Cordy arrived from the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent in October, while part of the reason Howard moved from Port Adelaide at the end of 2019 was to return to his natural habitat in defence after being asked to play as a key forward at Alberton.

Membrey said Cordy, Howard and whoever else is picked to play forward early in the season will be required to provide a contest inside 50 to allow St Kilda's fleet of small forwards to go to work at ground level.

"It’s going to be an exciting opportunity for someone to grow early on in the season," he said.

"Whether it is Dougal or Zaine up there, Mitch Owens can play that role as well. As long as they are competing and bringing the ball to ground, we've still got some dangerous small forwards that can hit the scoreboard."

After undergoing a knee reconstruction early in his draft year and enduring the challenges that come with such a serious injury, particularly in his final year at Haileybury College, King has grown accustomed to the mental and physical grind of life in rehab.

The Sandringham Dragons product didn't play an AFL game in his first season while still recovering from issues with his knee, but kicked 52 goals in just his fourth season in 2022 to announce himself as one of the premier young key forwards in the game.

"You have your ups and downs with rehab no doubt," he said.

Max King poses during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"This one hasn’t been too bad; I've had really good support from the club and family. I've been pretty positive the whole time. It helps that I've had a pretty smooth rehab.

"I feel like I'm not going to miss too much footy, so there is still that incentive to work hard and get back quickly, which helps you stay positive."

King is a lifelong St Kilda supporter who grew up wearing Troy Schwarze's No. 40 on his back in the early 2000s and is hoping to play a key role in leading St Kilda back to the promised land in it's milestone year.

"I was a Saints fan growing up and went to a few of the Grand Finals in 09 and 10. With the 150th year, there is a special feel around the club getting some of the old players back as coaches," he said.

"For us, it is about celebrating everyone that's chipped in over the 150 years, whether that's players and staff and fans. Everyone has played a role. It is important for us to get some success on the field, too."

St Kilda will round out its preparations for round one when they host Essendon at RSEA Park on Friday afternoon.