Isiah Winder in action in West Coast's clash with Adelaide on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast rookie Isiah Winder has avoided a criminal conviction after he admitted drinking too much and assaulting someone on his way home from a Victorian pub.

The 20-year-old forward appeared at Geelong Magistrates Court on Wednesday over an incident in December last year.

Winder had been attending an Indigenous players' summit in Geelong and then went to a function where "alcohol flowed freely", his lawyer David Grace told the court.

Isiah Winder kicks a goal during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He went with others to a Geelong hotel, where he "drank to excess" and then left after he started to feel sick.

While on his way home he assaulted a man, however Dr Grace said his client had no recollection of that happening.

"He knows he was heavily intoxicated. He knows he can't act like this," he said.

"He's had psychological assistance and he's determined to right the wrong by showing the community he's learnt a lesson and he wants to forge a successful career in football."

Judicial Registrar Michael Bolte ordered Winder pay $1500 to the Mark West Foundation and write a letter of apology to his victim.

Isiah Winder runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He said Winder was a "self-disciplined and determined individual" and found a diversion order was more appropriate than a criminal conviction.

"I accept fully that this is your first exposure to the justice system and that it is a genuine lesson in life," Mr Bolte said.

"Make this your last contact with the justice system going forward."

The assault occurred after Winder had been given a rookie lifeline by the Eagles having been delisted at the end of the season.