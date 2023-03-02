Cam Mackenzie and Nick Daicos during Hawthorn's practice match against Collingwood on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER both teams came up short in their respective match simulations last week, Hawthorn and Collingwood will be looking to kick-start their season with a win in Thursday's practice match at University of Tasmania Stadium.

The Magpies have named recruits Billy Frampton, Bobby Hill, Dan McStay, Tom Mitchell and Oleg Markov as part of their squad, but will be without tough defender Brayden Maynard and draftee Ed Allan.

Hawks youngster Cam Mackenzie, who was taken at pick No.7 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, will debut for the home side, while veteran forward Luke Breust and exciting defender Changkuoth Jiath will also play their first game for the year, having missed last week's match simulation.

Luke Breust (right) and Changkuoth Jiath in action during Hawthorn's intraclub match at La Trobe University on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

There are three practice matches on Thursday, with Fremantle hosting Port Adelaide at 4.10pm AWST and Brisbane facing off against Geelong at 7.10pm AEST.

Zak Butters and Darcy Byrne-Jones return for the Power after both missed last week's hitout against West Coast, but recruit Junior Rioli will miss due to illness and veteran Travis Boak is out due to a rib injury.

The Dockers have already confirmed prized recruit Luke Jackson will miss due to a head knock, while speedy forwards Michael Walters and Michael Frederick remain on the injured list.

Luke Jackson during Fremantle's match simulation against Port Adelaide in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And a host of stars will take the field in the Lions-Cats clash, including new Geelong leaders Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart, and star Brisbane recruits Josh Dunkley and Jack Gunston.

The Cats will be without forwards Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins, and Norm Smith medallist Isaac Smith, while Brisbane is missing former skipper Dayne Zorko, tall forward Darcy Gardiner and tough mid Jarrod Berry.

Jack Gunston during the match simulation between Sydney and Brisbane at Moore Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Clubs have named 26-man teams for their final hitouts of the pre-season, with eight players on the bench. While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

All games will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores can be found on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.