COLLINGWOOD has secured a narrow win over Hawthorn in the first of three practice matches on Thursday, but the win has been soured by an injury to Patrick Lipinski.

While premiership points weren't on the line in Launceston, the Magpies did just enough in the end to win 15.16 (106) to 14.16 (100), but it was Lipinski's injury that soured a decent rehearsal ahead of round one.

Nat Fyfe impressed up forward as Fremantle secured a 31-point win over Port Adelaide in their practice match.

Fyfe kicked three goals as the Dockers proved too good for the Power in a 13.14 (92) to 8.13 (61) result.

And a host of stars will take the field in the Lions-Cats clash, including new Geelong leaders Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart, and star Brisbane recruits Josh Dunkley and Jack Gunston.

The Cats will be without forwards Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins, and Norm Smith medallist Isaac Smith, while Brisbane is missing former skipper Dayne Zorko, tall defender Darcy Gardiner and tough mid Jarrod Berry.

Clubs have named 26-man teams for their final hitouts of the pre-season, with eight players on the bench. While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

All games will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores can be found on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.