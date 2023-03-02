SYDNEY has signed coach John Longmire to a fresh two-year deal, extending his tenure as the club's longest serving coach.

Longmire, the former North Melbourne player, took over the top job at the Swans in 2011 and has since led the club to 10 finals campaigns, four Grand Finals and a premiership in 2012.

He was also an assistant coach under Paul Roos for the club's breakthrough flag in 2005 having joined the Swans in 2002.

Sydney coach John Longmire after the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

His new deal will extend his tenure into a third decade and locks him in until the end of the 2025 season.

"It's a privilege to continue to be the coach of this great club. I'm lucky to have great people around me, great staff, and a fantastic young playing group," Longmire said.

"It's exciting to work with young players on their way through to help them learn and grow, while I'm also fortunate to work with quality leaders who take pride in passing on their own experience.

"Everyone at our club is excited, not only about the 2023 season ahead, but about the journey we're on and the opportunity we have before us. We're committed to getting better every day."

More to come ...