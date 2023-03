Melbourne players after their loss to Brisbane in the 2022 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Remembering premiership hangovers, and why the Cats aren’t vulnerable

- The new trade rules putting 'noses out of joint' in the AFLW

- What is footy's answer to Bazball?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.