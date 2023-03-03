WEST Coast is about to find out whether it has caught up to the competition with its style of play, according to coach Adam Simpson, after working hard to implement a gameplan that could never be embedded through an injury-riddled 2022.

Getting fit and staying healthy was a priority for the Eagles early this pre-season, and on that measure the players have delivered after committing to an off-season program that focused heavily on endurance.

But the crucial next step was adding speed to the team and developing tactically after falling behind a transition-focused competition that increasingly rewards quick ball movement and fleet-footed players.

After a season that saw the Eagles piecing squads together with fewer than 25 fit players in their worst weeks, Simpson said the Eagles would now get proper feedback on how their game style stacks up.

"We started to head down a different track with style of play last year, but it's just hard to get any evidence or buy-in on what we were doing because of availability," Simpson told AFL.com.au.

"So whether we're just catching up to the competition or we're getting in front of it, we'll find out soon. We definitely look different with what we're doing.

"Catching up with the transition part of the game has been our biggest focus."

Line-breaking was a big reason the Eagles added free agent Jayden Hunt from Melbourne, while the return of premiership defender Tom Cole and a healthy Elliot Yeo will bring speed to the team.

Jamaine Jones showed an ability to burst from defence last year, with forward Jack Petruccelle's credentials also well established in a foot race.

Finding a way to play a quicker style like the competition's better teams while also being able to defend will be the challenge for West Coast.

"The speed of the game has definitely gone to another level, and the speed of ball," Simpson said.

"Can you implement that and also defend is probably the challenge.

"We're traditionally played a certain way and we had a lot of success doing it, and we moved away from that last year with no success.

"But I'm not quite sure it was because of the style of play. I think it was probably more availability and health."

Simpson said handing more responsibility to his assistants this pre-season and drawing heavily on their knowledge was important as the Eagles try to execute better tactically.

The coach also got his team into a match simulation phase earlier, rather than breaking down and rebuilding the game style in the classroom first.

"We get in for a couple of weeks pre-Christmas … so maybe four sessions, and then suddenly it's January 13," Simpson said.

"So it was less breaking the game down and more get out and play and have a few philosophies around that. That's probably the change I took as a coach.

"And using the assistants a bit more. You do have your way of doing things when you haven't moved around a lot, so actually giving some opportunity for those guys to grow.

"Jarrad Schofield took over the training planning and the drills and all that stuff. So it looked different, which was great. Coming from Port, they've traditionally been a very good transition side, so some of those things we did."

On the fitness of his group, Simpson said a new program designed by head of strength and conditioning Warren Kofoed had given the players a good base, but they had also set their own high standards while away from the club.

"You can guide them and give them the best program in the world, but what they do three weeks into a break is over to them," the coach said.

"I feel like a lot of our players have lifted in that area away from the club … and they have really driven their own standards.

"So those two things combined, a good base … and the players' commitment, has allowed us to push a bit harder over pre-season.

"I'm really proud of our players, who have really stepped up, whether it's Shannon Hurn or a second-year player, they had a good crack over the break.

"It doesn't guarantee you anything, other than a good platform."