Luke Parks attempts to mark during Carlton's practice match against Sydney at Blacktown International Sportspark on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA'S new-look forward line pieced together a strong showing against Essendon, with Ross Lyon's side notching a 35-point win in Friday night's practice match.

But the Saints' afternoon was soured by a broken hand for midfielder Marcus Windhager, who ended the game with his right arm in a sling and hand bandaged after being sidelined in the opening moments of the first quarter.

The Saints later confirmed the 19-year-old would undergo surgery on Saturday for a broken metacarpal in his right hand, but hoped he would be fit for round one.

Meanwhile, Carlton stars Patrick Cripps and Harry McKay have been rested for the match against Sydney, while the Swans will be without co-captain Callum Mills and small forward Tom Papley due to injury.

Recruit Aaron Francis has been listed as an emergency by the Swans, but Nick Blakey is back having recovered from a recent bout of glandular fever while tall Hayden McLean also returns from a quad strain.

West Coast fans will get their first look at prized draftee Reuben Ginbey for its match against Adelaide (4.40pm local, 7.40pm AEDT), but ruckman Nic Naitanui (Achilles) will miss again.

Eagles skipper Luke Shuey and small forward Jamaine Jones will play having missed last week's win over Port Adelaide, while Taylor Walker returns for the Crows having been rested for last week's match simulation against Fremantle.

Clubs have named 26-man teams for their final hitouts of the pre-season, with eight players on the bench. While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

All games will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores can be found on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.