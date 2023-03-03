Lance Franklin and Jacob Weitering compete for the ball during the R10 clash between Sydney and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has overpowered an inaccurate Essendon by 35 points in the first of three practice matches on Friday.

Mitch Owens and Jack Higgins booted three goals apiece as the Saints ran out 10.7 (67) to 3.14 (32) winners in front of 8000 fans at RSEA Park.

PRACTICE MATCH TEAMS Big-name Blues, Swans out, young Eagle named

But the Saints will be sweating on scans for midfielder Marcus Windhager, who lasted only a few minutes before hurting his hand.

The Bombers also suffered a scare with Jye Caldwell limping off with a sprained ankle.

SAINTS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Carlton stars Patrick Cripps and Harry McKay have been rested for its match against Sydney starting at 7.10pm AEDT, while the Swans will be without co-captain Callum Mills and small forward Tom Papley due to injury.

Recruit Aaron Francis has been listed as an emergency by the Swans, but Nick Blakey is back having recovered from a recent bout of glandular fever while tall Hayden McLean also returns from a quad strain.

SWANS v BLUES Follow it live

West Coast fans will get their first look at prized draftee Reuben Ginbey for its match against Adelaide (4.40pm local, 7.40pm AEDT), but ruckman Nic Naitanui (Achilles) will miss again.

Eagles skipper Luke Shuey and small forward Jamaine Jones will play having missed last week's win over Port Adelaide, while Taylor Walker returns for the Crows having been rested for last week's match simulation against Fremantle.

EAGLES v CROWS Follow it live

Clubs have named 26-man teams for their final hitouts of the pre-season, with eight players on the bench. While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

All games will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores can be found on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.