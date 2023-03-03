A SWIRLING Moorabbin breeze was no trouble for St Kilda's makeshift forward line, with Mitchito Owens and Jack Higgins booting three goals each as the Saints toppled the Bombers by 35 points in a practice match on Friday afternoon.

There were injury concerns for both sides, with young Saint Marcus Windhager ruled out of the game in the opening minutes, while Essendon's Jye Caldwell came off the field in the third quarter with a sprained ankle.

SAINTS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers had plenty of the footy, but struggled with accuracy throughout the match, finishing 3.14 (32) to the Saints' 10.7 (67).

More to come

Fantasy watch

If you needed to see it, consider yourself shown. Lock Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000) into your ruck line after an impressive showing. The Saints ruckman finished with 119 points on the back of 24 disposals, 18 hitouts, seven marks and four tackles, plus a goal. Bomber Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000) was busy across half-back, finishing with 25 disposals and 110 points, while captain Zach Merrett (MID, $949,000) was his usual self and gathered 23 disposals for a 98-point performance. Will Setterfield (MID, $610,000) was solid at his new club and had 91 points. Jordan Ridley (DEF, $669,000) had a strong outing with 103 points thanks to 27 disposals and 12 marks. A couple of potential premiums didn't quite impress as Jack Steele (MID, $978,000) had just 17 disposals and 76 points, while Jack Sinclair (DEF, $911,000) was also relatively quiet, finishing with 69 points. Darcy Parish (MID, $888,000) had just 35 points. Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) and Anthony Caminiti (FWD, $200,000) shape as potential rookie options on the back of 47 and 46 points respectively, as do Bomber pair Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) and Jye Menzie (FWD, $283,000) after 58 and 53 points.