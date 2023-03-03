ST KILDA'S new-look forward line pieced together a strong showing against Essendon, with Ross Lyon's side notching a 35-point win in Friday night's practice match.

But the Saints' afternoon was soured by a broken hand for midfielder Marcus Windhager, who ended the game with his right arm in a sling and hand bandaged after being sidelined in the opening moments of the first quarter. The Saints later confirmed the 19-year-old would undergo surgery on Saturday for a broken metacarpal in his right hand, but hoped he would be fit for round one.

With forward pair Max King (shoulder) and Tim Membrey (knee) missing through injury, the Saints have turned to second-year youngster Mitchito Owens and yet-to-debut Anthony Caminiti in a makeshift attack with the pair exciting in St Kilda's victory.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Pre-season Highlights: St Kilda v Essendon The Saints and Bombers clash at RSEA Park

Owens kicked three goals and was an aerial threat while Caminiti also presented well in marking contests, while small forward Jack Higgins kicked three goals in the 10.7 (67) to 3.14 (32) result at RSEA Park.

SAINTS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Brad Crouch (35 disposals and seven clearances) was busy in the midfield for the Saints, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (23) and Hunter Clark (25) also put in promising games.

Bombers defenders Jordan Ridley (27 disposals) and Andrew McGrath (25) were among their best, along with recruit Will Setterfield (25) through the midfield. Essendon struggled to get any flow throughout the contest as Brad Scott's side prepares for round one against Hawthorn in two weeks.

Andrew McGrath in action during Essendon's practice match against St Kilda on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon started with the wind but didn't grab enough of the advantage in the first term, heading into the opening change with a lead of 10 points. The Saints, however, were able to make the most of the strong breeze, slamming on six goals in the second term to Essendon's single behind to set up the win.

There were a number of flashes to excite St Kilda fans within the quarter: Owens' contested mark close to goal, Caminiti's strong grab up against an opponent and Mattaes Phillipou's clever snap from the pocket.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Phillipou pops up for much-anticipated first Impressive Saints youngster Mattaes Phillipou gets his side on the board with this quick snap

The Saints charged to a 25-point break at half-time and continued to hold control in the third term, with Owens chipping in for two more goals and Caminiti creating a chance for Higgins to kick his third. The trio continued to be clever around goal in the second half as the Saints remained too strong.

New faces

Caminiti was signed by the Saints as a pre-season supplemental selection period last month and could well be in St Kilda's side in round one four weeks later. The marking forward is energetic and makes a contest and was able to make an impact for the Saints (he finished with 11 disposals and four marks). Will Setterfield was brought to Essendon to add to its midfield mix and has fitted in nicely, with the former Blue and Giants ball-getter gathering 27 disposals and six tackles against the Saints.

Anthony Caminiti in action during St Kilda's practice match against Essendon on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one chance

Alwyn Davey jnr is going to be right in the mix for a round one debut for the Bombers after two impressive practice games. The small forward kicked the first goal of the game, a precise rove off the pack near goal, and was also busy throughout the game with some deft touches and smart marks. The Essendon father-son can play up the ground as well as close to goal, giving the Bombers some options. Phillipou finished with 15 disposals and a goal but brings energy to the Saints' forward mix and it would be a surprise to not see him play against Fremantle in their season-opener.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Davey delight as youngster's classic crumb opens affair The Dons get off to a flyer as father-son prospect Alwyn Davey Jnr chimes in with a crafty first goal

Medical room

Windhager's day was ended early with a hand injury in the first quarter, with the hard-at-it Saints midfielder ruled out after the opening minutes. He had his hand iced early on whilst sitting on the interchange bench with the club to further assess the injury post-game. "He's broken a bone in his hand but it looks like he'll get that (surgery) done really sharply and he looks good for round one," Saints assistant coach Robert Harvey said post-game. "You can get luck or unlucky with those injuries and it sounds like he's got lucky." Bradley Hill was a late omission from the game through personal reasons. The Bombers had their own issue with Jye Caldwell, who sprained his ankle in the third quarter and was kept out of the rest of the game as a precaution.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Bombers blow as tough mid limps off Essendon suffers an injury concern in the third quarter with Jye Caldwell assisted off the ground after this clash

Fantasy watch

If you needed to see it, consider yourself shown. Lock Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000) into your ruck line after an impressive showing. The Saints ruckman finished with 119 points on the back of 24 disposals, 18 hitouts, seven marks and four tackles, plus a goal. Bomber Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000) was busy across half-back, finishing with 25 disposals and 110 points, while captain Zach Merrett (MID, $949,000) was his usual self and gathered 23 disposals for a 98-point performance. Will Setterfield (MID, $610,000) was solid at his new club and had 91 points. Jordan Ridley (DEF, $669,000) had a strong outing with 103 points thanks to 27 disposals and 12 marks. A couple of potential premiums didn't quite impress as Jack Steele (MID, $978,000) had just 17 disposals and 76 points, while Jack Sinclair (DEF, $911,000) was also relatively quiet, finishing with 69 points. Darcy Parish (MID, $888,000) had just 35 points. Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) and Anthony Caminiti (FWD, $200,000) shape as potential rookie options on the back of 47 and 46 points respectively, as do Bomber pair Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) and Jye Menzie (FWD, $283,000) after 58 and 53 points. - Dejan Kalinic

ST KILDA 0.2 6.2 9.2 10.7 (67)

ESSENDON 1.6 1.7 2.13 3.14 (32)

GOALS

St Kilda: Owens 3, Higgins 3, Butler, Marshall, Phillipou, Wood

Essendon: Davey jnr, Durham, Wright

BEST

St Kilda: Crouch, Owens, Marshall, Wood, Wanganeen-Milera

Essendon: Ridley, McGrath, Setterfield, Merrett, Davey Jnr

INJURIES

St Kilda: Windhager (hand)

Essendon: Caldwell (ankle)

Reports: Nil