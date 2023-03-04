Judd McVee and Dustin Martin in action during Melbourne's practice match against Richmond on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney showed promising signs under new coach Adam Kingsley, beating Gold Coast by 45 points.

Josh Kelly (36 disposals) and Tom Green (34) were instrumental and Jake Riccardi booted four goals in the Giants' 19.8 (122) to 12.5 (77) victory.

GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The No.1 pick in last year's draft, Aaron Cadman kicked four goals in the Giants' VFL practice match against the Suns earlier in the day.

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL practice match against Gold Coast on March 4, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Western Bulldogs were far too good for North Melbourne in a 58-point win.

Aaron Naughton (four goals), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (three) and Sam Darcy (two) all hit the scoreboard in the 22.11 (143) to 13.7 (85) win.

However, the Bulldogs also have some fresh injury concerns after Taylor Duryea (neck) and Ed Richards (cork) exited the game early.

BULLDOGS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The final pre-season game of 2023 is at Casey Fields, where Melbourne faces Richmond.

The Dees are missing gun forward Bayley Fritsch and midfielder Jack Viney, while the Tigers also have multiple absentees, with Jack Graham, Marlion Pickett and Robbie Tarrant among them.

DEMONS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE