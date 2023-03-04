Tom Liberatore in action during the Western Bulldogs' practice match against North Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney showed promising signs under new coach Adam Kingsley, beating Gold Coast by 45 points.

Josh Kelly (36 disposals) and Tom Green (34) were instrumental and Jake Riccardi booted four goals in the Giants' 19.8 (122) to 12.5 (77) victory.

GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The No.1 pick in last year's draft, Aaron Cadman kicked four goals in the Giants' VFL practice match against the Suns earlier in the day.

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL practice match against Gold Coast on March 4, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

PRACTICE MATCH TEAMS Star Sun returns, key Tigers back, Dogs mid in

Like the Giants, the Western Bulldogs were absent from match sim action, but line up against North Melbourne at Ikon Park.

It's a strong Bulldogs outfit, while the Kangaroos are without the likes of Darcy Tucker, Curtis Taylor and Aaron Hall.

Despite initially being named, Cody Weightman – who has dealt with an adductor issue – will miss the clash for the Bulldogs.

BULLDOGS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The final pre-season game of 2023 is at Casey Fields, where Melbourne faces Richmond.

The Dees are missing gun forward Bayley Fritsch and midfielder Jack Viney, while the Tigers also have multiple absentees, with Jack Graham, Marlion Pickett and Robbie Tarrant among them.

DEMONS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE