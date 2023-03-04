Marcus Bontempelli runs with the ball during the Western Bulldogs' practice match against North Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney are in competitive action for the first time this pre-season, taking on Gold Coast to start a Saturday triple-header.

The Giants played an intraclub instead of a match simulation last week and, under new coach Adam Kingsley, take on the Suns at Blacktown International Sportspark in a practice match.

The No.1 pick in last year's draft, Aaron Cadman is among the emergencies for the Giants, who are without Phil Davis, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels.

Cadman kicked four goals in the Giants' VFL practice match against the Suns on Saturday morning.

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL practice match against Gold Coast on March 4, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Suns are missing a host of players, including co-captain Touk Miller, No.6 pick Bailey Humphrey, Brandon Ellis and Lachie Weller, but welcome back Ben King for his first competitive match since August 2021.

Like the Giants, the Western Bulldogs were absent from match sim action, but line up against North Melbourne at Ikon Park.

It's a strong Bulldogs outfit, while the Kangaroos are without the likes of Darcy Tucker, Curtis Taylor and Aaron Hall.

Despite initially being named, Cody Weightman – who has dealt with an adductor issue – will miss the clash for the Bulldogs.

The final pre-season game of 2023 is at Casey Fields, where Melbourne faces Richmond.

The Dees are missing gun forward Bayley Fritsch and midfielder Jack Viney, while the Tigers also have multiple absentees, with Jack Graham, Marlion Pickett and Robbie Tarrant among them.

