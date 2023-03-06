WESTERN Bulldogs trio Taylor Duryea, Ed Richards and Hayden Crozier have all been cleared of serious injury and are expected to be available for round one, but Cody Weightman and Jason Johannisen are not certain starters for the club's season opener against Melbourne.

Duryea was sent to hospital during Saturday's practice game against North Melbourne after hurting his neck in a tackle by Kangaroos co-captain Jy Simpkin, but scans cleared the small defender of structural damage later in the day.

The 31-year-old was at the club on Monday and has shown positive early signs, with the Bulldogs hopeful he will train later in the week and be able to press his claims for a spot against Melbourne on March 18.

Crozier was also sent to hospital on Saturday after suffering a compound dislocation of his finger late in the third quarter against the Roos before being discharged on Saturday night.

The former Docker isn't expected to train this week but should return to the main group at the start of next week to put his hand up for the clash with the Dees.

Richards copped a corked quad early in the second quarter and took no further part in the Bulldogs' 58-point win at Ikon Park. The 23-year-old will have a light week on the track but is set to train fully next week.

Ed Richards in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Young gun Weightman, meanwhile, was a late withdrawal from the Kangaroos match after failing to prove his fitness following a recent adductor strain.

The former first-round pick, who will wear the famous No. 3 guernsey in 2023, trained fully last Wednesday but the club has opted for a conservative approach given he is still experiencing some discomfort.

The 22-year-old isn't a certain starter to face the Demons on the first Saturday of the season, although the club is hopeful he will be available.

Johannisen is still recovering from a calf niggle and is also in a race against the clock to put his hand up for round one.

The return to full fitness of Weightman would be an extra boost for a potent Dogs forward line that on the weekend comprised Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Sam Darcy.

Naughton slotted 4.0 on Saturday in an eye-catching first showing of 2023, Ugle-Hagan kicked 3.2, Darcy kicked two goals and took a towering grab at the Royal Parade end of the ground, while Lobb added one in his first appearance in red, white and blue.