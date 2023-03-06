ALL-AUSTRALIAN ruckman Paddy Ryder has returned to Essendon, eight-and-a-half years after leaving the Bombers in the wake of the supplements scandal.

Ryder, who retired from the AFL last year, has been appointed Indigenous Player Development Manager at the club he played 170 games for after being drafted in 2005.

Ryder left the Bombers in acrimonious circumstances in 2014 having asked for a trade with two years to run on his contract. The then 26-year-old revealed he feared for the health of his unborn child at the height of the supplements scandal having been one of the 34 Essendon players found guilty of using a banned substance.

He went on to play 73 games for Port Adelaide and 38 for St Kilda before retiring last August.

"I spent a big chunk of my career here and it's always been a big part of me so I always knew one day I'd end up back here in some capacity," Ryder said.

"To come back to help out our young Indigenous boys is something I'm really excited for and am really hoping to come in and make a big difference.

"I really love the direction that the club is heading in and it's super exciting for our players and members. I want to play my role in bringing these young boys through and giving them the best chance of playing AFL footy.

"We've got a proud history and to come in to keep driving that for us is something I will take very seriously. I can't wait to give back to the club that gave me my first opportunity and I'm really looking forward to that."

Ryder's role will see him work with the club's Indigenous and first-to-three-year players.

"Paddy is a quality person, and it will be fantastic to have him back in the red and black to assist in both our football and community programs," Essendon CEO Craig Vozzo said.

"He has extensive experience as a player and understands the rigours of AFL football. It will be extremely beneficial for our Indigenous and younger players to have someone like Paddy around the club."