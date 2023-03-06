Cam Zurhaar in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CAM ZURHAAR is under an injury cloud heading into round one after suffering a calf strain against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

The North Melbourne gun didn't return to the field after half-time against the Bulldogs and will be monitored closely ahead of the Kangaroos' season-opener against West Coast on March 18.

"Cam will be on light duties and monitored closely over the next week," said Todd Viney, North's footy boss

"It will be a matter of waiting to see how he responds, then progressing his rehab as his symptoms allow."

Callum Coleman-Jones kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Zurhaar, who has built his career as a dynamic forward, is expected to spend more time in the midfield this season under new coach Alastair Clarkson.

Young tall Callum Coleman-Jones also suffered a foot injury in a VFL practice match on Saturday, with his return to play yet to be determined.

The 23-year-old is in a moonboot after he suffered a partial tear of his left plantar fascia and will soon undergo a rehab program.