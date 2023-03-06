Dion Prestia looks on during Richmond's practice match against Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND remains hopeful Dion Prestia and Jayden Short will be available for round one after the duo suffered injuries in a practice match on Saturday.

Prestia strained a pectoral muscle in the Tigers' 50-point loss to Melbourne at Casey Fields.

The 30-year-old "remains a chance" to feature in the season-opener against Carlton on March 16.

Star Tiger finishes day early with strained pectoral muscle Dion Prestia left the ground following this incident against Melbourne in the second quarter

Short, meanwhile, suffered a left calf strain during the clash.

The Tigers are yet to rule him out of the Blues encounter, with Short to be assessed closer to the game.

Prestia came off early in the second term against the Demons, while Short played 60 per cent of the game.