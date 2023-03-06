TOUK Miller is all systems go for round one against Sydney, with the Gold Coast co-captain declaring himself a certain starter after overcoming a hamstring niggle.

Miller pulled up a touch sore during the Suns' final intraclub game last month, but after two weeks of rehabilitation is fighting fit.

The star midfielder missed both of Gold Coast's pre-season matches, but following a training session on Monday said the hamstring was "excellent".

"I trained on Saturday while the boys were playing and felt fantastic," Miller said.

"I've got two normal weeks at it now and I'm ready for round one.

"If it was in-season I would have played the weekend just gone."

Fresh off the back of a third-place finish in last year's Brownlow Medal, Miller has had another fantastic pre-season until the recent hiccup.

He's running faster and is stronger than ever and expects to be even more influential for the Suns as they push for a debut finals appearance in 2023.

Touk Miller pictured during Gold Coast's pre-season camp on February 2, 2023. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Miller said he wants to be a more prolific goalkicker this season, having kicked 47 goals from his 160 career games and eight in each of the past two seasons.

"You're always striving for something better the following year," he said.

"I want some team success. I want to play in finals, win our first final and go on to win some premierships."