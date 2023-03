Ben King poses during Gold Coast's official team photo day at Heritage Bank Stadium on February 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Fish' Whiting reveals the insights he's gained from watching Ben King's road to recovery

- Why Suns' new-look forward line could help King become ever more dangerous

- Damo and Fish run the rule over the players racing for R1 fitness

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.