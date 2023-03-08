NORTH Melbourne CEO Jen Watt has had an eventful start to her tenure, not the least having to deal with coach Alastair Clarkson in the spotlight.

Watt joined the Roos in January, which coincided with an AFL investigation into allegations of poor treatment of First Nations players during Clarkson's time at Hawthorn.

In February, Clarkson had to apologise to a female reporter for using threatening language, while the reporter was following a story about the alleged inappropriate behaviour of player Tarryn Thomas towards women.

Speaking on League Leaders podcast, Watt said all coaches are "flawed geniuses", but backed her strong relationship with both Clarkson and head of footy Todd Viney.

"Lots of people have built up an idea of Alastair Clarkson and what that might be like, but I've also got Todd Viney there – I first met Todd when I rolled into Flying Start, he was a player manager there, so we've got a 20-year relationship," Watt said.

"I've got experience, they've got experience, we're football people who have come together and we're completely aligned with the idea of making North Melbourne a great club. So, it's very easy to work together because we all want the same thing.

"'Clarko' is a passionate person who defends his people, his sense of protection and loyalty is so strong. Our strengths are always our weaknesses, senior coaches are all kind of flawed geniuses in some way, I think.

"I don't doubt we'll come to blows at times and there'll be robust conversations and all of that kind of thing, but as long as we've got that foundation of alignment of what we're actually after, that's all we can fall back on."

Nicole Livingstone is joined by Jen Watt to discuss how she became the CEO of North Melbourne, the advice she received along the way and when she knew she could take on one of the toughest jobs in football.

Watt discussed the breadth of support across the AFL industry she was afforded as she underwent the selection process, nominating Melbourne president Kate Roffey, among others.

"Stuart Fox, my boss at the MCC who had been the boss at Hawthorn football club for their four premierships, was incredibly supportive. Gary Pert, the CEO of Melbourne, was helping me a lot," she said.

"(Western Bulldogs CEO) Ameet Bains, Travis Auld at the AFL – honestly, I couldn't have felt more supported and had great advice. Gary Pert sat down and did a two-hour pretend interview with me, leading into it. He gave me some good feedback.

"I'm a big enthusiast for diversity of thought, and speaking to people who have different perspectives was really helpful.

"The other one I should mention is Peter Jackson, who was my CEO at Melbourne. He ended up being on the selection panel at North Melbourne, so he has been very supportive and helpful of me along the way, but we had to separate a bit through the process."