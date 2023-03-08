Ben McKay is attended to by trainers during the practice match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has suffered a significant blow on the eve of round one, with important key defender Ben McKay sustaining a bone stress injury to his right foot that is set to rule him out for the start of the season.

McKay reported soreness to the club on Sunday, just 24 hours after the side's practice match defeat to the Western Bulldogs, with scans determining the extent of the injury and ruling him out of the campaign's initial periods.

The 201cm defender had otherwise enjoyed a strong summer on the track at Arden Street and remains expected to form an improved defensive partnership with the club's new recruit Griffin Logue this year.

McKay, who is uncontracted beyond 2023 and is tipped to be one of the League's most sought-after free agents at year's end, has emerged as one of North Melbourne's key figures after establishing himself as one of the game's best intercept defenders.

Ben McKay looks dejected after North Melbourne's loss to Hawthorn in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He played 15 games in an interrupted season last year, where he was subbed out of four separate matches, having dealt with knee, shoulder and concussion problems throughout the campaign.

"Ben's pre-season preparation has been seamless so this is unfortunate news on the eve of round one," North's general manager of football Todd Viney said.

"Our immediate focus is to ensure Ben's symptoms settle.

"His rehab program will continue to evolve with the aim to integrate him back into the training program in due course."

North Melbourne, which has finished on the bottom of the ladder for the last two years before hiring four-time premiership great Alastair Clarkson as coach last August, is due to face West Coast, Fremantle, Hawthorn and Carlton in its opening month.

It means that McKay is now again unlikely to face twin brother Harry in round four, a Coleman Medal winner at the Blues, and continue an infamous eight-year stretch where they have never played on each other.

Harry and Ben McKay at the 2015 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne is already likely to be without important forward Cam Zurhaar (calf), new recruit Darcy Tucker (knee) and ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones (foot) for its round one clash with West Coast.

But defensive duo Aidan Corr (calf) and Aaron Hall (Achilles), as well as wingman Curtis Taylor (calf), returned for a VFL practice game last week and could again play a reserves scratch match this weekend as they make their bid for round one returns.