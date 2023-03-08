Dion Prestia sits on the bench during Richmond's practice match against Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DION Prestia is firming to take his place in Richmond's side for its season-opener against Carlton, but defender Robbie Tarrant has been officially ruled out of the clash with the Blues.

Prestia strained a pectoral muscle in the Tigers' 50-point loss to Melbourne at Casey Fields last Saturday, but the club is increasingly optimistic the 30-year-old will be fit for the opening game of the year.

"He's pulled up quite well actually," fitness boss Luke Meehan said.

"We're hoping to get him involved in a couple of sessions leading up to next Thursday night. At the moment, things are looking really positive. He has a couple of sessions to get through, but we're hopeful that he's OK."

Tarrant, however, is "probably a couple of weeks away" from playing after a recent hip injury, while Jayden Short (calf) is also unlikely to face the Blues.

"(Short is) probably not as likely, but again, there's a fair bit of time still to go and a main training session next Tuesday, so he would have to be a part of that. But at this stage, he's maybe unlikely (for round one)."

Tarrant's absence could lead to a debut for Rookie Draft selection Tylar Young as the Tigers look to quell Carlton's dynamic forward duo of Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow.

Jack Graham (toe) and Marlion Pickett (adductor) remain in some doubt, but the Tigers are confident both will be fit to play.