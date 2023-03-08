ESSENDON assistant Dale Tapping will continue working at the club despite being diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

Tapping, who joined the Bombers in 2021 after coaching stints at Brisbane and Collingwood, will undergo weekly treatment after being diagnosed with myeloma, which affects white blood cells in the bone marrow.

The 58-year-old thanked the club for its support and opened up on how difficult it was to tell his children of his diagnosis.

"Conversations leaving players out of finals teams are a walk in the park compared to speaking to your 14-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter about your challenge," he said. "They've been fantastic and I'm really proud of how they've handled it.

"I'm feeling OK with a regular exercise program. The specialists have strongly encouraged me to continue to work, keep things as normal as possible. I’ve made some slight adjustments around diet and exercise but nothing dramatic."

"I was sore for about three months since the end of the 2022 season, and it felt like a rib cartilage which I suffered during my playing days. The pain wasn't going away and the simple question from the club doctor asking me about how I was going led to a diagnosis within 36 hours.

"The challenge is accepting what I've got and now having a strategic plan and process of treatment. I've got a really good plan and handled by the best specialists and give us our greatest chance to live a long healthy life."

Robert Harvey and Dale Tapping during St Kilda's preseason practice match against Essendon on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tapping, a talented VFA player, coached at junior and lower levels before joining Collingwood and was named VFL Coach of the Year in 2016 after guiding the Magpies to a preliminary final.

He then moved to the Lions to work under Chris Fagan for five years before joining the Bombers 18 months ago.

While committing to putting his health and family first, Tapping will also continue working with the club, a decision that has the full backing of CEO Craig Vozzo.

"The footy club has been fantastic, and the players have been amazing in terms of general interest and care for how I'm going," Tapping said.

"I'm very grateful given our current situation to come to work in an environment where 45 players and staff are chasing the best version of themselves. That attitude generates high energy which is great to be able to also contribute to that in my role as assistant coach."