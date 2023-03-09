ST KILDA captain Jack Steele has revealed that coach Ross Lyon apologised to the playing group in an intimate meeting earlier this week, following the club's bungled audio accident stemming from its recent practice match victory over Essendon.

The Saints accidentally uploaded an unmuted file containing audio from their coaches' box, recorded during their win over the Bombers, to a League-wide shared folder on Saturday morning.

The recording was online for hours over the weekend before St Kilda officials were finally made aware of the audio, with the club then removing the file and quickly replacing it with a muted version.

Lyon has since gathered his players to address the incident, which the club later blamed on human error, with Steele conceding that the ordeal was disappointing but saying it hadn't "ruffled too many feathers" among the group.

"It's obviously very disappointing that it has happened," Steele told AFL.com.au.

"It's not exactly what you want at this time of year, going into round one, but I was pretty impressed with the way that Ross addressed the playing group. He got on the front foot with it and was really open and honest with us about what happened.

"It's something that, in the past, mistakes like that wouldn't have been immediately addressed with the playing group. I think it was just great that Ross got on the front foot and, first and foremost, apologised. He also told us exactly what happened.

"It's a mistake that happened and we've just got to move on."

Jack Steele and Brad Crouch at St Kilda training on February 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda's acting football boss David Misson said on Wednesday that the issue was addressed "directly with our playing group", with Steele saying he appreciated the fact the meeting took place between only Lyon and the players.

"I think the players really appreciated that. We moved on pretty quickly as players. We had a bit of a chat and a joke about the situation afterwards, but largely we've moved on already," Steele said.

"We realised it's not the best situation to be in, but there's not much you can do about it now except just keep going forward. I don't think it's ruffled too many feathers among the players."