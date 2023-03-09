CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps has declared himself fully fit for its opening round clash against Richmond, having overcome the ankle injury that kept him out of last week's practice match defeat to Sydney.

Cripps rolled his ankle in the dying stages of the team's initial scratch match against Collingwood a fortnight ago, though scans later cleared him of any significant structural damage.

The reigning Brownlow Medal winner still missed the side's trip to Blacktown to face the Swans last week as a precaution, but insists there are no doubts as to whether he will take on the Tigers in a week's time.

"I'm good," Cripps told AFL.com.au.

"I've got a training session tonight and I'll do all of that, but I'm ready to go. It's actually come at a good time, to have the week off and get it fully right. If it was in-season, I could have played, but I just made sure to knock it on the head before it kicks off."

Carlton also expects defender Mitch McGovern to feature next Thursday night, having played a VFL intraclub last weekend instead of the side's AFL scratch match so he could be with his partner for the birth of their child.

McGovern, who suffered a minor back injury recently, will get a further chance to prove his fitness in a VFL practice match on Thursday night. Jack Martin (calf), Marc Pittonet (knee) and Matt Owies (hamstring) have also been named to play in the VFL.

They could be joined in the Blues' round one side by a couple of AFL debutants, with recent draftees Ollie Hollands (pick No.11 last year) and Lachie Cowan (pick No.30) impressing throughout pre-season.

Should the young duo be named to fill vacancies on the wing and across half-back respectively, Cripps believes they will have the confidence to showcase their abilities in front of a mammoth crowd that is expected to be above 90,000 people.

"We try and throw different scenarios at everyone at training," Cripps said.

"Training has been tough, so it's one of those ones. They want to play AFL footy. They earned the right to play in the pre-season games and they played really well. They're ready to go.

"All of those big games with big crowds, we've all been in their position before. You treat it like any other game. You get out there and attack it and bring your weapons, which they will. They're going to be better for it.

"If they get the opportunity, I'll be excited for them and we'll have their back out there."

Cripps is coming off a career-best campaign in 2022, where he nearly lifted Carlton to a drought-breaking finals appearance in a season where he claimed a maiden Brownlow Medal and a fourth Blues best and fairest award.

But, having enjoyed yet another full pre-season – aside from the minor ankle injury – the 27-year-old is bullish about his potential to take his game to a new level in 2023.

"You just keep finding little tweaks in your game," Cripps said.

"It's not making big changes, it's just building good habits and refining them and trying to find ways to be better. Whether it's stuff with your body, your mind or your craft, you're always finding little ways to improve.

"I feel really good, I've had a full pre-season, so I want to keep trying to take my game to the next level. I look at other players around the competition and other sports that are still taking their game to career-best abilities as they get older.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot and I'm ready to attack the year."