Bruce McAvaney is presented with his life membership award by Richard Goyder at the 2023 premiership season launch on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BROADCASTING legend Bruce McAvaney will be inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame later this year as recognition for his 40 years' service to the game.

AFL chairman Richard Goyder revealed the iconic commentator would be an inductee in the class of 2023 at Thursday night's premiership season launch.

"I went off script a bit last year and announced that Bill Dempsey was going into the Hall of Fame. Again, I'm feeling hard-pressed to keep a big secret," Goyder said.

FULL TRANSCRIPT Read Richard Goyder's speech here

"When we acknowledge a great career tonight by the magnificent Bruce McAvaney, who is receiving life membership, we should applaud him doubly as Bruce will also be going into the Hall of Fame later this year for his wonderful media career calling our greatest moments in our biggest games."

McAvaney began calling footy in 1978 and led the Seven Network's coverage between 1989 and 2020, before focusing more on horse racing and Olympics coverage.

"Bruce is one of the leading broadcasters in our game's history and his voice is synonymous with the greatest moments of our national competition. He is a deserving life member of the game and his body of work as a caller makes him a worthy entrant into the Hall of Fame," Goyder said.

Richmond's Trent Cotchin, North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein, retired Eagles great Josh Kennedy, ex-St Kilda and Port star Paddy Ryder and Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom received life membership for 300 total games across their playing careers, while McAvaney, former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and women's football pioneer Lisa Hardeman were awarded life membership for special service to the game.

FULL TRANSCRIPT Read Gillon McLachlan's speech at the premiership launch

Former two-time Grand Final umpire Glenn James was announced as this year's honouree for Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

James umpired 166 games, including the 1982 and 1984 Grand Finals, while working across his lifetime within education and using his position within his communities as an advocate for social justice.