AFL CHIEF executive Gillon McLachlan concedes it will be a "challenging situation" for the outcome of the probe into racism at Hawthorn to appease all parties.

Nearly six months after the code was rocked with allegations of racism contained in a Hawthorn Football Club-commissioned report, McLachlan admitted to AFL.com.au that the complexity of the matter was unprecedented.

The AFL is awaiting the findings of its own investigation into the situation, with a four-person independent panel currently interviewing dozens of football industry people.

In a wide-ranging interview with AFL.com.au, McLachlan said:

THE full report into racism submitted by the independent panel would be made public;

"THE implications" for some in the racism investigation could be similar to the Essendon drugs saga;

THAT there would be several "learnings" for the entire competition to emerge from the final report;

THAT the racism enquiry had partly led to his own extended stay as CEO;

THE next AFLW season would look different from a broadcast perspective in order to properly celebrate the differences with the men's competition;

THAT the League's hopes for a Tasmanian licence, now dependent on federal government funding for a stadium, were tracking well;

HIS own already twice delayed exit-as-CEO date would still be mid-April, after the inaugural Gather Round in Adelaide.

When asked by AFL.com.au if there was even more complexity to the Hawthorn racism investigation than that attached to the Essendon drugs saga, McLachlan said:

"The comparison is difficult, but the implications are similar, and I think everyone understands that, and it is part of the reason when it happened during Grand Final week, and is part of the mix where experience and continuity to manage that has been important.

"And I think that is what grown-up organisations do. You want what is best for the game. This is important through this. There has been a lot happen since this was announced in Grand Final week, there is a process playing out. People voluntarily took a leave of absence and have come back to work. We have a process and a terms of reference that is important to make sure we do the best job for all of those involved, including the clubs, the game, and particularly the complainants and those accused to get to the bottom of this with natural justice, and I think we are going OK."

AFL.com.au: "Is it going to be impossible to have an outcome which appeases everyone?"

McLachlan: "I think this is complex, there are different perspectives and I think that inevitably means there will be, whatever the outcome of the independent panel, and what their investigation is, there will be a challenging situation."

Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan ahead of Hawthorn's clash with Brisbane in round 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Upon receipt of the independent panel's findings, the AFL commission will then determine outcomes.

"More than that, the review, the paper, the investigation, will be made public," McLachlan said. "We are committed to transparency."

AFL.com.au: "The handling of the situation, with good intent it must be said by Hawthorn to instigate its own enquiry … are you, though, sceptical and critical of how it unfolded, because a lot of clubs are, in fact I'd argue 17 football clubs are in degrees of being furious with it?"

McLachlan: "There will be learnings from this."

AFL.com.au: "Sanctions for Hawthorn regardless?"

McLachlan: "No. I think we all have moments where things can be done better and we take learnings from it. It is important that we get to natural justice and a culturally safe and independent process getting to the bottom of the allegations. And then there is: how do we do reviews and reports that actually make sure there are not unintended problems."

The AFL is set to confirm the start time of the eighth season of AFLW being the post-finals bye week of the men's competition, with most feedback from the recently completed seventh season favourable to that period.

Daisy Pearce and Mick Stinear lift the premiership cup after Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the S7 Grand Final on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But AFL headquarters is keen for host broadcasters to showcase AFLW differently in 2023.

"The exact execution is being worked through, there is a big piece of research being done and that flows into a brand piece and how that is represented," McLachlan said.

"At a macro level, AFLW is AFLW and the men's competition is the men's competition. It's all about the game and the winning and the losing, and great athletes and the tribalism. But they're different. And we need to understand they are different.

"And how that plays out in the broadcast … whether they are in different venues, is the lightness and fun that was there at the start? Maybe. Promote the difference, celebrate the difference, talk the difference, rather than try and broadcast it the same.

"Our event overlay is the same. I think we lost a bit of that energy and fun, which was part of the distinction at the start."

Of his own time remaining as AFL CEO, McLachlan said:

"We can see the end. We said after Gather Round (round five), that's what we're targeting. I'm working with my chairman, the process is running ahead, I've got a full agenda, the exact date I will finalise with him, but that's the plan.

"There were some things that came up but there was an agenda I wanted to work through and I had committed to get done. There is also Tasmania in there and other stuff."