COLLINGWOOD has given Port Adelaide the green light to wear its 'prison bars' guernsey for the round three Showdown against Adelaide, in what Power president David Koch has described as a win for the people.

The Power last wore the black-and-white heritage jumper in a local derby in round two, 2020 as part of the club's 150th anniversary, with several other requests to wear it in Showdowns denied.

MOCK TEAMS Who's in your club's best 22 for round one?

The AFL blocked Port from wearing the guernsey in 2021 and threatened to dock them premiership points if the club ignored the decision, with the players boldly changing jumpers after the match to sing the song following a win over the Crows.

Collingwood's resistance to the jumper had previously been led by former president Eddie McGuire.

Current president Jeff Browne said on Saturday that the two clubs had come to an agreement for the 2023 season after 'ongoing discussions'.

Port Adelaide's cheersquad waves a prison bar flag during a game in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Since the formation of the Collingwood Football Club in 1892, we have worn black-and-white stripes. The Collingwood jumper is part of the fabric of our club and is one of the most iconic in Australian Football," he said in a statement.

"When Port Adelaide entered the AFL in 1997, a binding agreement was signed between the club and Collingwood, with Port giving up the black and white colours and the Magpie emblem as part of their entrance into the national competition.

"While we own the stripes in the AFL competition, we acknowledge the history and origins of the Port Adelaide Football Club and their contribution to South Australian football over a long period of time.

"As President of the club board and following ongoing discussions with Port Adelaide President David Koch, it is our view that we acknowledge the history of Port Adelaide prior to their entry into the AFL and support them to wear their 'Prison Bar' guernsey in their upcoming home Showdown against the Crows in round three."

Jeff Browne with Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly (L) and club legend Peter Daicos at an intraclub match on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Koch said he was delighted the club would be able to showcase the guernsey this season.

"Ultimately this magnificent black-and-white guernsey belongs to our people. It's our people's guernsey," he said.

TAKING CENTRE STAGE The top five memorable matches at Adelaide Oval

"Our community has been overwhelming in their desire for Port Adelaide to wear this guernsey again in the AFL and this outcome is for our loyal community made up of members, supporters, partners, staff, volunteers, current players and past players. This is for the entire Port Adelaide family.

"If the last few years have taught us anything it is that the fans are central to our game. Our fans have asked for this guernsey. They understand more than any the importance of heritage and tradition and we are delighted to able to wear this guernsey again for our people.

"This guernsey has been the fabric of our club since 1902 and represents everyone who has made Port Adelaide the club it is today.

"And there is no better time to wear this guernsey than against our South Australian rivals. Our players will wear this heritage guernsey with great pride on the national stage to celebrate and honour the legacy of those who have come before us."

Port Adelaide players in the prison bar guernsey after the win over Adelaide in 2021. Picture: Matt Sampson/Port Adelaide Football Club

Koch said the club would continue talks with Browne and Magpies chief executive Craig Kelly in the hope of wearing the guernsey in home Showdowns after this season.

"There is a genuine sense of goodwill from Collingwood and an understanding that heritage is important to all clubs, not least of all Port Adelaide," he continued.

The Magpies and Power meet each other in round two at the MCG, with both presidents urging supporters to attend the game. The clubs will be putting on buses from Adelaide to Melbourne to help all SA-based Collingwood and Port Adelaide members and supporters to travel to Victoria.