Tim Membrey in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Tim Membrey has been ruled out of Sunday's round one clash against Fremantle, while defender Nick Coffield is set to miss up to six weeks.

Membrey underwent minor knee surgery last month and was in a race against time to be fit for the clash against the Dockers at Marvel Stadium.

MOCK TEAMS Who's in your club's best 22 for round one?

The Saints have now ruled out the forward in a huge blow given the club's forward stocks have taken a hit this pre-season, with Max King (shoulder), Jack Hayes (foot) and Matt Allison (foot) among those already sidelined.

In another setback for Ross Lyon's side, which has 14 players on its injury list, Coffield will miss four to six weeks after straining his calf at training last week.

It's another blow for the 23-year-old, who missed last season after tearing his ACL.

Seb Ross (calf) is likely to miss the clash against the Dockers, while Marcus Windhager (hand) and Max Heath (ankle) will need to prove their fitness.

The Saints say King is six to nine weeks away following his shoulder reconstruction in early December.

Hayes is also recovering slower than expected from his foot injury, with the 27-year-old now likely to return closer to the bye after initial hopes he would be available early in the season.

"Obviously, this is not an ideal situation to have Nick join the injury list, particularly after the difficult year he has had," Saints acting general manager of football David Misson said.

Nick Coffield kicks the ball during St Kilda training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"In the case of Tim and Seb, we need to think longer term and make sure we're not rushing them unnecessarily."

Jack Billings (leg), Zak Jones (Achilles) and Dan McKenzie (calf) are among those already sidelined.

The Saints had anticipated Jones would only miss the opening round, but he is now listed as indefinite.

In some good news for St Kilda, Leo Connolly (knee) has returned to full training.