We are away! AFL Fantasy for 2023 has kicked off. This is “Fantasy Ready”, your one-stop shop for all Fantasy news heading into the weekend.

Every week, this is where you can find all the latest news, the best captain selections, the ins and outs, the best trades for the week and much, much more.

Top scorers from Tigers-Blues

It’s a draw! What a crazy way to start the year and even though you can’t pick these players in your team after playing last night, you can still build you team at start playing today.

Tigers recruit Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) dominated with 32 disposals but it was the Carlton rookies that had Fantasy coaches on the edge of their seats. Lachie Cowan (DEF, $242,000) played well early but was subbed off on 35 points, as Ollie Hollands (MID, $280,000) ended the night on 44. However, his role off a wing will result in better scores than this.

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) – 123pts

– 123pts Toby Nankervis (RUC, $758,000) – 116pts

– 116pts Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000) – 110pts

– 110pts Daniel Rioli (DEF, $694,000) – 108pts

– 108pts George Hewett (MID, $870,000) – 99pts

Top 10 players under $300k

Here the best players to choose from that have been named to play round one (in order of price). Keep in mind, structure is very important when placing these players on your field. You should be aiming to have approximately two in defence, three in the midfield and one up forward which is a 2-3-1 structure. Some coaches have a slightly different structure which might sit at 2-4-1 or even 2-3-2 placing seven rookies on field. Either way… six or seven rookies on your field is the way to go.

It's also worth noting that the popular Will Phillips (MID, $270,000) failed to make the Kangaroos’ final cut and after being named as an emergency, he is the hot favourite to be the sub and must be replaced.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) – Most popular player for a reason. Lock and load.

Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) – Looked amazing in his practice game. Scored 92.

Cam Mackenzie evades Nick Daicos during Hawthorn's practice match against Collingwood on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) – Scored 68 in his practice games in limited time.

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) – won’t be a high-scorer… will play plenty of games.

Luke Pedlar (MID/FWD, $213,000) – Named on the ground for the Crows. Will be a regular!

Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) – Bench option and his job security appears strong.

Reuben Ginbey in action during the practice match between West Coast and Adelaide on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fergus Greene (FWD, $200,000) – Don’t expect big scores, but he’ll play most weeks.

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) – On your bench or on field? That’s the biggest question.

Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000) – bench option only, expect regular scores of 50 each week.

Kade Chandler (FWD, $200,000) – vested in his four games last year and named at half-forward.

ALL THE TEAMS - check them out

Campbell Chesser warms up before West Coast's practice match against Fremantle on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The options… for Elliot Yeo

Prior to the announcement that Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000) will be missing round one with a calf issue, he was sitting in 40 per cent teams. He needs replacing and the way we see it, you have three options.

Option one: After scoring 73 in his practice game Will Day (DEF, $537,000) is an option that will make you $88k. His role appears to be better than 2022 and his CBAs (centre-bounce attendances) should be up.

Option two: Find the $94k or the $144k to get to Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000) or Nick Daicos (DEF, $769,000). Both are shaping up as popular options and strengthens up an already weak backline.

Option three: Go straight to an uber-premium like Jordan Dawson (DEF, $893,000). Yes, this will cost you $268k and a force you to restructure your team, but you will be securing the services of a premium, very capable of averaging 100-plus.

ULTIMATE FANTASY GUIDE Everything you need to pick your team in 2023

Will Day looks to pass the ball during Hawthorn's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The 10 most popular

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) – 90.1k

– 90.1k Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) – 80k

– 80k Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) – 79.6k

– 79.6k Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000) – 78.5k

– 78.5k Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) – 74k

– 74k Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) – 74k

– 74k Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) – 69.1k

– 69.1k Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) – 69k

– 69k Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000) – 66.2k

– 66.2k Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $780,000) – 64.4k

So how many of the top-10 most popular players do you have? In Fantasy, it’s sometimes a good thing to follow the crowd, especially if you have arrived late to the party this pre-season.

These players have been locked in thousands of sides this pre-season and in their practice games, they have showed they are more than ready, and at a good price to start with in 2023.

Interesting to note… in the last 24 hours Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) has moved from to the fourth most popular to the second, and Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000) slipped after 5,000 people cut him from their starting sides.

Calvin's captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Rory Laird v GWS Giants

GWS have come out already and said they will put some attention into the great man… yeah ok. Laird scored 118 against them last year when they applied pressure at him around stoppages. He is coming off 138 in the practice game and let me remind you again, he averaged 129 after his bye last year. If you’re paying a million dollars to own him, put him to work for you in the opening round.

Rory Laird during Adelaide's match against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

No. 2 – Josh Kelly v Adelaide

Last year against the Crows Kelly scored 134… before that he also had 121 and 128. The match-up is juicy for the star who has had an outstanding pre-season and meets a team who can give up plenty on their day.

No. 3 – Jack Macrae v Melbourne

Macrae loves playing the Demons, and this week he goes for his ninth straight 100+ score against them. Although he’s named on the dreaded wing, he’ll be great once again on the big stage!

No. 4 – Marcus Bontempelli v Melbourne

With scores of 125 and 100 against Melbourne last year, this guy can do it all and fill all the stat lines. Expect another 110+ in what should be a high scoring Fantasy contest.

No. 5 – Josh Dunkley v Port Adelaide

It’s a tough match-up playing against Port Adelaide, in Adelaide, who were one of the hardest for midfielders to score against last year. Dunkley had 120 in his practice game and just like Taranto last night… he will dominate in his new colours.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.