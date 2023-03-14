COLLINGWOOD has locked away veteran defender Jeremy Howe for at least one more year on the eve of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old has inked a one-year extension that ties him to the club until the end of 2024.

With the Magpies opening their season against Geelong at the MCG on Friday night, the playing group were informed of Howe's new contract via email late on Tuesday.

Howe has been included in the Magpies' leadership group for a sixth consecutive season, supporting new captain Darcy Moore in a four-man group that also includes Taylor Adams and Brayden Maynard.

Collingwood's 2023 leadership group (L-R) Taylor Adams, Brayden Maynard and Jeremy Howe with captain Darcy Moore (front) during Collingwood's announcement at the AIA Centre on February 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After playing four games in 2020 due to knee surgery and eight games in 2021 following hamstring surgery, Howe was a key reason why the Magpies rocketed up the ladder in 2022.

The Tasmanian finished fourth in the Copeland Trophy – three votes behind third-placed Moore – after playing 24 games in a campaign where the Magpies reached the preliminary final.

While Collingwood added some key defensive depth during the Trade Period in the form of Billy Frampton, after Nathan Murphy found form and continuity in the second half of last season, Howe is still a critical component in Craig McRae's plans heading into 2023.

Howe has played 119 games for Collingwood since moving from Melbourne at the end of 2015 for a total of 219 appearances.