Mikayla Williamson and Amy Gaylor pose at the launch of the 2023 Coates Talent League on January 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GIRLS division of the newly named Coates Talent League kicks off this weekend with a new cohort of players keen to push their draft credentials.

The first two rounds will feature purely country sides and Tasmania Devils, as well as cameos from the academies of Sydney and Greater Western Sydney.

The metro sides will begin their seasons in round three.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2022 NAB LEAGUE GIRLS FIXTURE

With that in mind, who are some of the players to watch for the season ahead?

All players are 2005-born, meaning they will be eligible for the draft ahead of the 2024 AFLW season.

LILA KECK (Bendigo Pioneers)

A versatile attacking player, the AFLW Academy member can cause havoc around the contest, whether that's in the midfield or up forward. From local club Strathfieldsaye, Keck can rack up big numbers in the middle as well as hit the scoreboard. Keck has a good turn of pace and can break through a pack, and represented Vic Country under-18s last year.

Lila Keck in action for the Futures Team White during a Futures League match at GMHBA Stadium on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AMY GAYLOR (Calder Cannons)

A taller inside mid at 170cm, Gaylor performed particularly strongly at the Coates Talent League testing day, setting a record for the vertical jump of 61cm, as well as coming equal-first in the running vertical jump (73cm). The Strathmore product and AFLW Academy member is a neat user of the footy and is strong breaking away from the contest.

MIKAYLA WILLIAMSON (Dandenong Stingrays)

An outstanding athlete, pacey midfielder/defender Williamson (from Pines football club in Frankston) was a standout at the Coates Talent League testing day. She finished equal-sixth for vertical jump (55cm), equal-seventh in the yo-yo (level 17.02) and equal-second in agility (8.50 seconds). Another Stingray to watch is fellow AFLW Academy member Bianca Lyne, a talented but raw ruck/key position from Tyabb, who tested strongly in the running vertical jump.

JESS VUKIC (Eastern Ranges)

The Eastern Ranges have three AFLW Academy players this season. First off, is 180cm ruck/key forward Vukic. From Vermont, Vukic's strength as a ruck lies in her leap and tap work, with the ability to rest forward. Defender/midfielder Laura Stone from South Belgrave-Lysterfield has plenty of pace behind her and rebounds nicely. Small forward Alyssa Pisano from Rowville is currently rehabbing a torn ACL, and may be a chance to feature later this year.

Jess Vukic looks on during a U18 girls match between Eastern Ranges and Dandenong Stingrays on February 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CHLOE ADAMS (Geelong Falcons)

The only top-age Falcon in the Vic Country squad for now, Adams is a tough inside midfielder and strong ball-winner. From Grovedale, the 165cm Adams will put her body on the line to win the contested footy.

AMBER SCHUTTE (Gippsland Power)

Was named best first-year player for the Power last season, and will be looking to take her game up a notch with a season under her belt. Schutte, hailing from Traralgon, is a midfielder with a strong attack on the ball who loves to send the footy into attack, pushing hard from the contest. Finished fourth in the 20m sprint at testing (3.208 seconds).

JESS RENTSCH (GWV Rebels)

The AFLW Academy member is a taller midfielder at 170cm and is usually found on the wing. Hailing from just outside of Hamilton, she broke her leg last year but performed strongly at Coates Talent League testing day, finishing equal-first in the running vertical jump (73cm). A strong athlete with steady hands.

Jess Rentsch in action during the Coates Talent League Girls testing day at Narrandjeri Stadium on March 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KAYLEA KOBZAN (Murray Bushrangers)

Another one in the Vic Country state hub, Kobzan is a mid-tall defender at 172cm who has played her junior footy with border towns Wodonga and Lavington. A developing player who can contest overhead and show a clean set of heels at ground level.

AVA JORDAN (Northern Knights)

Will be one of the shortest players in contention for the 2024 draft at just 148cm, but Jordan already has under-18 Vic Metro games under her belt as a bottom-ager. From Banyule, Jordan can play either as an inside midfielder or a forward pocket and is a determined winner of the footy with some neat agility.

LARA HAUSEGGER (Oakleigh Chargers)

A taller defender at 172cm, Hausegger has been selected in the Vic Metro state hub this year. The Chargers have more 2006-born players than those in 2005, meaning captain Hausegger will carry her fair share of senior responsibility in the backline. More commonly found on the half-back flank than the last line of defence.

Lara Hausegger in action during the Coates Talent League Girls testing day at Narrandjeri Stadium on March 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIA ZIELINSKI (Sandringham Dragons)

Zielinski was the leading goalscorer for the Dragons as a 17-year-old, and should be coming into her top-age year full of confidence. The key stands at 178cm and can have a big impact on matches through her strong marking ability and composure when the ball hits the deck. Her long kicking is just another weapon up her sleeve. Has played her junior footy with AJAX and Malvern.

GEORGIA CLARK (Tasmania Devils)

A key forward, Clark was an important part of the Devils' attack last year, finishing equal-second in the side's best and fairest count and kicking 12 goals from nine games. Standing at 174cm, she is a reliable target inside 50, while also willing to apply pressure at ground level and chop out in the ruck. Fellow AFLW Academy member Brooke Barwick is unfortunately sidelined with a torn ACL for the season.

Georgia Clark in action during the AFLW Academy training session at The Hangar on January 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KRISTIE-LEE WESTON-TURNER (Western Jets)

One of the most promising tall forwards in the 2024 draft crop, Weston-Turner stands at 178cm and demonstrates strong athleticism both in the air and at ground level. The AFLW Academy member is from Sunshine and showed just how quick off the mark she is by finishing equal-sixth in the 20m sprint at testing day. Midfielder Kiera Whiley is the other Academy member in the Jets' squad. Hailing from Caroline Springs, Whiley is a well-rounded player with little downside.