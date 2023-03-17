IT'S not too late.
While four teams (Richmond, Carlton, Collingwood and Geelong) are locked, you can still enter Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic … and have a huge shot at winning a major prize.
Sure, you can't pick Sam Docherty, Tim Taranto, Tom Mitchell, Nick Daicos, Darcy Cameron or some cash cows, but a good team can still be picked.
But there are still plenty of options to choose from.
Cash cows under $300k
We've been drip fed news of debutants and returning players who offer plenty of value this season.
The names to consider as last on-field selections and to fill your bench:
Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) – North Melbourne
Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) – West Coast
Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) – West Coast
Noah Long (MID/FWD, $200,000) – West Coast
Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) – Essendon
Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $200,000) – Melbourne
Bailey Laurie (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Melbourne
Max Michalanney (DEF, $268,000) – Adelaide
Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) – Hawthorn
Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) – Brisbane
Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $200,000) – Gold Coast
Miller Bergman (DEF, $200,000) – North Melbourne
Kade Chandler (FWD, $200,000) – Melbourne
Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) – St Kilda
Anthony Caminiti (FWD, $200,000) – St Kilda
A team made up of players yet to play
After a big pre-season and some nervous moments this week piecing our teams together, picking a squad with players from the 14 clubs yet to play was still doable.
Key team announcement and lockout times
Saturday, March 18
Partial lockout: North Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Port Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT
Partial lockout: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Gold Coast v Sydney, Heritage Bank Stadium, 7.00pm AEST
Sunday, March 19
Partial lockout: Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEDT
Full lockout: St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT
