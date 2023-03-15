Chris Scott and Craig McRae shake hands during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CRAIG McRae has borrowed a line from Arnold Schwarzenegger, via former Brisbane mastermind Leigh Matthews, as he readies Collingwood for a blockbuster season-opener against premier Geelong.

The Magpies-Cats showdown is as Hollywood as it gets in round one, with about 90,000 fans expected at the MCG on Friday night.

McRae has accepted his side's role as underdog but has his sights set on an upset as he prepares for another battle of wits with ex-Lions teammate Chris Scott.

"Leigh Matthews used to say, 'If it bleeds, we can kill it'," McRae said, quoting a line from the film Predator.

"It might be too early to say that but Chris might get a laugh at it.

"But we're in a position, like they are, where we're ready to go.

"I've been watching (Geelong) and it's hard to get a gauge on teams this year but I know when they bounce the ball on Friday night both teams will be ready."

Last time the teams met, Geelong won a thrilling qualifying final by six points.

The Magpies had been kings of close finishes, winning their previous 11 games that were decided by two goals or less.

But their luck ran out in September, with heartbreaking losses to the Cats and Sydney (one point) leaving them marginally short of a Grand Final.

Critics have highlighted the charmed run in justifying their predictions that Collingwood could slide in McRae's second season at the helm.

"It became a weapon but ideally we don't want to be coming from behind to win all the time or holding onto close wins," McRae said.

Collingwood players celebrate defeating Carlton in R23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"But we've got a good system in place if that does eventuate.

"It stacked up a lot last year but we'd like to think we're improving, so we don't have to get in that situation."

Collingwood's rise from 17th to a preliminary final shocked the League last year and McRae is confident his side has plenty of room for further growth, buoyed by off-season recruits Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay, Bobby Hill and Billy Frampton.

But the 49-year-old is quick to point out there is no guarantee of success this year.

"I say to our players we start at 18th like every other team in the competition," McRae said.

"We've got to take the steps and that's a long way away."