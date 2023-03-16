FOOTY is back as rivals Richmond and Carlton do battle in the season-opener at the MCG on Friday night.

Almost six months after Geelong lifted the premiership, the 2023 campaign resumes with renewed hope for clubs, particularly the Tigers and Blues.

Carlton has its sights set on a first finals appearance since 2013 after the heartbreak of last year, when it fell agonisingly short of playing in September.

Boosted by the arrivals of Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper from Greater Western Sydney, Richmond too has plenty of optimism heading into season 2023.

Match Previews R1: Richmond v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Blues at the MCG.

There were also good news for the Tigers at the selection table, with Dion Prestia (pectoral) and Jayden Short (calf) overcoming injury concerns to take their places.

The Blues, meanwhile, made a big decision in the ruck, opting for Tom De Koning ahead of Marc Pittonet, who has been named among the emergencies.

Mitch McGovern (back), Jack Martin (calf) and Jesse Motlop (calf) have been included after their injury worries.

The Blues had lost 11 straight games to the Tigers before winning in round one last year, although Richmond got the better of them in round 14.

Both sides have named unchanged line-ups an hour before the first bounce, with Jack Ross and Lochie O'Brien to be Richmond and Carlton's respective substitutes.