DOM SHEED's precision kick to win the 2018 Grand Final for West Coast has been voted as the favourite footy moment at the MCG by AFL.com.au readers.

Ahead of the MCG's 3000th VFL/AFL match this weekend, when Melbourne faces the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night of the opening round, we asked you to tell us your favourite memory from the home of footy.

We received thousands of responses and narrowed the most popular answers down into a poll of the top 15, with Sheed's memorable moment a clear winner.

Sheed's goal picked up more than 27 per cent of the vote to finish well clear, with no other moment garnering more than 10 per cent.

Shaun Burgoyne's goal to break the Kennett Curse in 2013 (10 per cent), David Zaharakis' match-winner on Anzac Day in 2009 (10 per cent), Joel Selwood's perfect farewell in 2022 (nine per cent) and the epic 1989 Grand Final (8 per cent) also received plenty of support.

One of the tightest Grand Finals ever, the 2018 decider was decided by a piece of play West Coast fans could only dream of.

From Jeremy McGovern's mark in defence to Nathan Vardy's mark and kick, Liam Ryan's hanger and Sheed's grab and clutch shot for goal, it was a near-perfect piece of play that broke Collingwood hearts and secured the flag for the Eagles.