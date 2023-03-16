FREMANTLE youngster Liam Henry will focus on cementing his place on the wing this season, before entering into discussions with the Dockers around his future.

Henry's name had been floated in trade talks last season after a frustrating campaign where he was limited to just five senior starts, with the former top-10 pick now coming towards the end of his contract with the club.

But after an impressive pre-season where the 21-year-old has been shifted to a wing, resulting in a promising 16-disposal and eight-mark performance in the side's final practice match against Port Adelaide, Henry looks set for an improved year ahead.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's new trade and draft podcast Gettable earlier this week, Henry's manager Colin Young from Corporate Sports Australia revealed the talented Fremantle prospect aims to play consistent senior footy before opening talks regarding an extension to his current deal.

Liam Henry celebrates a goal with Fremantle teammates during their practice match with Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

"It looks like he's playing on the wing," Young said.

"The last scratch game I saw, everyone would've seen it if they watched the Port Adelaide game, he was going deep into the backline and then getting deep into the forward line. Obviously, (Fremantle coach) Justin Longmuir has given him a lot of scope to do what he wants to do with his running capacity.

"Justin and Liam had some really good, healthy conversations at the end of last year and earlier this year. I think Justin is going to give him every opportunity to play in the position that he can to get a solid 22 games out of him.

"Once he gets playing – he didn't play a lot of games last year, I think he only played nine games – so if he gets to play 11 out of 11 (this year) I'll sit down. I spoke to (Dockers list manager) David Walls a couple of weeks ago, we'll catch up again over the next 10 days and we'll sit down in the middle of the year and see where he's at."

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss all things trade, draft and free agency, and are joined by player manager Colin Young

Fellow Fremantle star Michael Walters is unlikely to join Henry in the side's round one team, as he continues to battle an ongoing lower leg injury that has hampered his pre-season preparations.

Having turned 32 earlier this year, Walters is looking to build on an already glittering Dockers career that has featured 202 games and an All-Australian blazer in 2019. According to Young, he also has many years left in the tank.

Michael Walters celebrates a goal during the elimination final between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He could play until he's 38, he's in ripping shape," Young said.

"If everything goes to plan – and I know that him and the club have constant conversations about where he's at in his career and where he's playing – then he's a key component to that forward line.

"I'm not sure if he's up for round one, but if he's not he'll be pretty close in round two. "Fortunately enough, I got to see a lot of training (in pre-season) for both clubs. He was in Brownlow Medal form going into about three or four weeks ago when he had a bit of a niggle in his calf.

"I couldn't see Michael going anywhere. It would be great to see him win a premiership with Fremantle. If that's possible, it would be great."