'THE Q-STICK' is one of the AFL's most-loved cult heroes of the modern era.

Quinten Lynch, a premiership player with West Coast, kicked 281 goals across 209 appearances for the Eagles before becoming one of the first AFL footballers to change clubs through free agency when he headed to Collingwood in 2013.

LISTEN TO GETTABLE Six free agents in demand, McKay latest, more

But a Melbourne tunnel, and a late bid from arch rivals Carlton, nearly scuppered the deal.

Retelling his favourite trade story on AFL.com.au's new player movement show Gettable earlier this week, long-time player agent Colin Young from Corporate Sports Australia detailed the series of events that led to 'The Glove' becoming a Magpie.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gettable: The six free agents in demand, Col Young on McGoverns Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss all things trade, draft and free agency, and are joined by player manager Colin Young

"Quinten Lynch was one of the first free agents in the history of the AFL. No one had gone through free agency before. I was on holidays, having four or five days off. I kept watching and reading the AFL website, getting a bit of intel. It said that Travis Cloke might be on the move to Carlton or Essendon," Young, Lynch's manager, told Gettable.

"I got Eddie McGuire on the phone and said, 'It's Col Young ... just wanted to have a chat to you about a player ... I keep reading that Travis might be on the move and I might have one for you just in case he does.' He goes, 'I'm just going through the tunnel, I'll call you back.' I was sitting there for about half an hour."

Quinten Lynch celebrates a goal against Melbourne in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast had only offered Lynch a one-year extension to remain at the club, but the key forward was looking for longer-term security. McGuire, then Collingwood's president, was intrigued and the club's football boss then got on the front foot.

"Based on that conversation, I had a call from Geoff Walsh," Young said.

"He is arguably one of the best, if not the best, general managers of all time in the AFL. You understand why clubs make a beeline to get him. The first time I ever met Geoff, he scared the pants off me. He's got the most piercing eyes you've ever seen. He said, 'Never B-S me Col.' And I never, ever have."

After Young had informed a surprised Lynch that Collingwood was keen to acquire him, the goalkicking star got on a plane to Melbourne – he was told by his manager to wear a cap and a scarf so no one would recognise him – and did a medical.

Geoff Walsh and Eddie McGuire at Collingwood training in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

Young told Walsh that the deal was on - only for the Blues to come knocking.

"We had a coffee and (Lynch) goes, 'Just letting you know I had a call from (then-Carlton director of coaching) Robbie Wiley and he said Carlton want to have a chat with me.' I wasn't too sure about that. I'd told Geoff that basically it was done," Young laughed.

"I was starting to panic. The anxiety was coming in about having to tell Geoff Walsh that Quinten wasn't coming. Quinten said, 'Oh, mate, I think I might be leaning towards Carlton.' I thought, 'Oh no, this can't be happening.' I did not want to be the one to tell Geoff Walsh that this wasn't happening.

Quinten Lynch is unveiled as a Collingwood player in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

"We sat down and had a chat about it. Either club was great, they're both great clubs. But I was the one that had to pick up the phone, it wasn't the other way. I was obligated, I had to see it through. Quinten was my client, I'd do whatever he said. But oh my god, I was crapping myself.

"Anyway, the offer came through from Carlton. Having done a lot of work, I knew they were tight with the salary cap at that stage. I thought they might not be able to come near (Collingwood's offer). Anyway, the email came through and I showed him the numbers. Not to be disrespectful to Carlton, it's just that they were tight, but Quinten just said, 'Oh ... what's the Collingwood song?'

"He had two great years with Collingwood, he loved the club and he's never looked back."